Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0418 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VKI opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $12.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 82,765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

