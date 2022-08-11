Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDP traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,000. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

