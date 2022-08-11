Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
IHIT stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
