Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

