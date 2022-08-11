Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
