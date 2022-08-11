Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $326.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,710,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.18 and its 200 day moving average is $321.68. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

