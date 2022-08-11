Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,919,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $782,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 105,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

