Investors Buy High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $69.06 and a 1 year high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.36.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

