Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Xerox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,697 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Xerox by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,230,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,853,000 after acquiring an additional 61,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xerox Stock Performance

XRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE XRX opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.51%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

