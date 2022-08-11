Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,092 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.5% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 297,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 210,428 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,816,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

IONS stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,855. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

