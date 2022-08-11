Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) COO Jason Rickard Sells 18,041 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.27.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
