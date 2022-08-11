iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 2,566.5% in July

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,300 shares, a growth of 2,566.5% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 93,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 41,436 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLQD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 372,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,338. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.13. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

