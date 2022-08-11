iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises about 0.8% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,667. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

