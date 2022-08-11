iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises about 0.8% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,667. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.