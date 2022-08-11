iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the July 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBTI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTI Get Rating ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 63.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

