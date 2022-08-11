iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the July 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of IBTI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $25.78.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.