iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.27. The stock had a trading volume of 128,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,124. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average is $120.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

