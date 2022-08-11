iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

IYW opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.99. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

