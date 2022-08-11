IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11), RTT News reports.
Shares of IsoPlexis stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 171,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,592. IsoPlexis has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
ISO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded IsoPlexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday.
IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.
