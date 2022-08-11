IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11), RTT News reports.

IsoPlexis Stock Performance

Shares of IsoPlexis stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 171,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,592. IsoPlexis has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded IsoPlexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IsoPlexis Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IsoPlexis by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in IsoPlexis by 95.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,966 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.