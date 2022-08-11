Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 541.9% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 318,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,174. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16.

