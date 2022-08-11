Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in July

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIPOF remained flat at $457.38 during trading on Thursday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a one year low of $457.38 and a one year high of $607.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.38.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

