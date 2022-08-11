Jeff D. Barlow Sells 90 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MOH traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $328.40. 233,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,965. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.74 and its 200-day moving average is $306.64. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.75 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,404,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

