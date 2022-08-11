Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of uniQure in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.12). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.38) EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

uniQure Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

QURE opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $912.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of uniQure by 19.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in uniQure by 39.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 164,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 48.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 12.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $683,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $683,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,263 shares of company stock valued at $947,359. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.