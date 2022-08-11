JMP Securities Boosts Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Price Target to $11.00

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBIO. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Generation Bio by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,872,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 98,270 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 48,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 189.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 129,270 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

