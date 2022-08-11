John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.98

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 191.98 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 150.20 ($1.81). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.87), with a volume of 1,457,522 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.20 ($3.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -9.09.

In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £3,274.87 ($3,957.07). In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £3,274.87 ($3,957.07). Also, insider David Kemp sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.77), for a total value of £11,610.30 ($14,028.88). Insiders purchased a total of 24,060 shares of company stock worth $5,182,436 over the last ninety days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

