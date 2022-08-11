JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVK. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($36.22) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €21.21 ($21.64) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($33.64). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.57.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.