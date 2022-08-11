JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $64.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.59. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,891,483.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.