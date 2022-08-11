JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $421.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $415.00 to $421.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. OTR Global cut Generac from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $414.86.

Generac Trading Up 6.3 %

Generac stock opened at $259.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.89. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Generac will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 49.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.6% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 210.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 60.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

