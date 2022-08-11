JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Down 11.9 %

EGIEY stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Engie Brasil Energia has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.22.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

