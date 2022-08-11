JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $43.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BEP. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BEP opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -246.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.