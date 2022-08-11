Just Group (LON:JUST) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JUST. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Just Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 117 ($1.41).

Just Group Stock Down 1.5 %

JUST stock opened at GBX 75.79 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £787.21 million and a PE ratio of -22.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.28. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 62.60 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 108.50 ($1.31). The company has a quick ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 21.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73.

Just Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Just Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

In other Just Group news, insider Andy Parsons sold 95,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total value of £76,128.80 ($91,987.43).

About Just Group

(Get Rating)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Featured Articles

