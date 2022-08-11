Just Group plc (JUST) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Just Group Stock Performance

LON JUST opened at GBX 75.05 ($0.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £779.54 million and a P/E ratio of -22.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.28. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 62.60 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 108.50 ($1.31). The company has a quick ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 21.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 117 ($1.41).

Insider Transactions at Just Group

Just Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Andy Parsons sold 95,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £76,128.80 ($91,987.43).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

