JUST (JST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $64.49 Million

JUST (JST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, JUST has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $302.46 million and approximately $64.49 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00038314 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.

JUST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.