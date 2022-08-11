Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.99-$2.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.89 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$9.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Down 0.1 %

KAI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.17. 39,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. Kadant has a 1-year low of $168.43 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.33.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kadant

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth $1,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kadant by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.