Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the July 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Kairos Acquisition Stock Performance

KAIR remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Kairos Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kairos Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kairos Acquisition

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.