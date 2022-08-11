Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in July

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance

Shares of KAIKY stock remained flat at $36.65 during trading hours on Thursday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70.

Get Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KAIKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Nomura raised shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.