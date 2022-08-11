KeeperDAO (ROOK) Market Cap Hits $18.35 Million

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $29.70 or 0.00143193 BTC on exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $18.35 million and approximately $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,982.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00127780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068238 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

