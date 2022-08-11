Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $11,000,936.31 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg Trading Up 1.3 %

K stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.46. 35,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.92. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

