KeyCorp Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $80.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.40.

NYSE:XPO opened at $57.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $323,938.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,461,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,449 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,156,000 after acquiring an additional 148,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,592,000 after acquiring an additional 325,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

