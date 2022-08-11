Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KVSA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.01.

Institutional Trading of Khosla Ventures Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

