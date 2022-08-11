KickToken (KICK) Market Cap Achieves $1.01 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $200,813.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,156.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00127311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00067409 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

