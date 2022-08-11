Kidpik (PIK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 16th.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

Kidpik Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Kidpik stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Kidpik has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kidpik

About Kidpik

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kidpik stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kidpik Corp. ( NASDAQ:PIK Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Kidpik at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

