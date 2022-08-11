Kidpik (PIK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 16th.
Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.
Kidpik Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Kidpik stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Kidpik has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kidpik
About Kidpik
Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kidpik (PIK)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.