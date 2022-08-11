Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Raised to C$215.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KXSCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.67.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.65. 1,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.93 and its 200 day moving average is $116.00. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $180.40.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

