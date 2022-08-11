Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$200.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$175.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.15.

Kinaxis Trading Down 2.2 %

Kinaxis stock traded down C$3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$165.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$148.54. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$119.48 and a 12 month high of C$229.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinaxis Company Profile

In other Kinaxis news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total value of C$658,841.50.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

