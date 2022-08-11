Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

KRG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,467. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRG has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,781,000 after purchasing an additional 944,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 950,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 652,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

