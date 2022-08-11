KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.49

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.49 and traded as low as $12.57. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 71,010 shares traded.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 155,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 118,910 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 174,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 253,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

