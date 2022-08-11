KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.49

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.49 and traded as low as $12.57. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 71,010 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
