Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $3,636.96 and $17.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

