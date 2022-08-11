Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Kornit Digital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,084. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.94 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 19.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 14.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

