KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KOSÉ Price Performance

KOSÉ stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,069. KOSÉ has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers cleansing, facial wash, toner, emulsion, cream, gel/serum, pack mask, lip care, and massage products. The company also provides sunscreen, fragrance, makeup goods, hair products, beauty supplements, and other cosmetics.

