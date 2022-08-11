Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 229,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 25.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss Stock Down 1.5 %

Koss stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 101,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,762. Koss has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01 and a beta of -1.12.

Insider Transactions at Koss

Institutional Trading of Koss

In related news, Director William Jesse Sweasy bought 17,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $119,384.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,384.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOSS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter valued at $5,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Koss by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koss by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.