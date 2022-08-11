Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New $4.73 Million Investment in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.34% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,970 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,186,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 603,889 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 608,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,297,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.22. 11,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,776. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95.

