Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $35.81 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,080 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.50. 87,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,715,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average is $210.47. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $238.36. The company has a market cap of $399.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.