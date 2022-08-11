Kryll (KRL) Trading 1.6% Higher This Week

Kryll (KRL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Kryll has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and approximately $465,205.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001951 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,324.44 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00066689 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,446,598 coins. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

